Texas Tech at Arizona final odds, Wildcats a bigger favorite and predictions
After being a 5.5-point favorite earlier this week, Arizona is now a 6.5 favorite per Fan Duel less than 24 hours before they kickoff versus Texas Tech on Saturday night at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time. The money line early in the week was plus 176 for Texas Tech and minus 215 for Arizona.
Arizona is now minus 230 on the money line and Texas Tech is plus 188. The over/under that was at 63.5 earlier this week is now 64.5. That can be completely contributable to Arizona receiving the one-point bump as a favorite. Arizona is 1-3 versus the spread in 2024 and Texas Tech is 2-2-1.
Arizona covered the spread for the first time this season in their 23-10 win at Utah as a 7.5-point underdog last week. Arizona won its opener 61-39 as a 28-point favorite over New Mexico, beat Northern Arizona 22-10 as a 38.5 favorite and lost 31-7 at Kansas State as a 7.0-point underdog.
Texas Tech won its season opener 52-51 as a 32.0 point favorite over Abilene Christian, lost 37-16 at Washington State as a 2.5 point favorite, beat North Texas 66-21 as an 11.0-point favorite, beat Arizona State 30-22 as a 4.0-point favorite and beat Cincinnati 44-41 as a 3.0-point favorite.
The Arizona opener was their only 2024 game that exceeded the over. New Mexico at Arizona had an over/under of 60.5 The last three Arizona games have gone under by an average of 23.17. After the opening game explosion, Arizona has been inconsistent offensively even with wins in two of its last three games.
The over/under for Texas Tech have alternated this season. The first, third and fifth games have gone over for Texas Tech. Texas Tech's second and fourth games have gone under. The under should be trending on Saturday. The cumulative total this season is that Texas Tech games have gone 68 points over the total.
Texas Tech has been wildly inconsistent defensively. The Red Raiders have lost eight of their last 11 games on the road. Texas Tech has been a vastly different team on the road than at home in their third season under Joey McGuire. Arizona has also been difficult to project in their first year under Brent Brennan.
The upset win over Utah last week looked somewhat like the Arizona team that began the season in the top 25. Arizona was still inconsistent offensively. Expect Arizona to wake up offensively versus one of the worst defenses in the Big XII. If the spread remains under a touchdown take Arizona and the over.