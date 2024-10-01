Texas Tech at Arizona: How to watch, odds, injuries, weather, series history
Arizona will play at home for the first time in four weeks when they host Texas Tech on Saturday night. Arizona won 23-10 at number 10 Utah on Saturday. Texas Tech beat Cincinnati 44-41 on Saturday. Saturday is the first Big XII home game for Arizona. Texas Tech was an inaugural member of the Big XII in 1996.
The game versus Texas Tech is a big departure from playing Utah last week. Texas Tech is first in the Big XII averaging 41.6 points per game and second averaging 486.4 yards per game. The Red Raiders are last in the Big XII allowing 34.4 points per game and 15th allowing 463.0 yards per game.
After playing two of the top four scoring defenses in the last two games, Arizona should be more explosive offensively at home on Saturday. Arizona switched play-callers from offensive coordinator Dino Babers to tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Matt Adkins versus Utah.
Texas Tech is fourth in the Big XII averaging 305.4 passing yards per game. Saturday will feature two of the top five receivers in the Big XII. Tetairoa McMillan is second in the Big XII averaging 125.8 receiving yards per game and Josh Kelly of Texas Tech is fifth posting 97.4 YPG.
Texas Tech at Arizona: Game information
Connor Onion is on play-by-play, the analyst is former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich and Allison Williams is the sideline reporter for an 8:00 PM Mountain Standard Time kickoff for Texas Tech at Arizona. This is the second game Arizona has had on Fox this season.
Texas Tech at Arizona odds
Arizona is a 5.5-point favorite over Texas Tech per Fan Duel. The money line is plus 176 for Texas Tech and minus 215 for Arizona. The over/under is 63.5. This is the first time Arizona is favored versus a power conference team in 2024 and the second highest over/under.
Texas Tech at Arizona injury report
TeamRankings.Com lists four Texas Tech players as questionable versus Arizona and linebacker Joseph Adedire out for the season on the injury report. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt continues to be out with an eligibility issue and wide receiver Reymello Murphy is listed as questionable.
Tucson Weather Forecast for Saturday
The Weather Channel forecast for Tucson on Saturday night is 74 degrees with winds out of the East at seven miles per hour with clear skies and 16 percent humidity.
Texas Tech at Arizona: All-time series.
Texas Tech leads the all-time series with Arizona 26-5-2. The Red Raiders are 6-3-1 versus the Wildcats in the last 10 meetings. Arizona 4-13-1 versus Texas Tech at home and 1-16-1 as conference opponents when the two programs were in the Border Conference from 1931 through 1957.
Texas Tech is the program Arizona has the longest history with of any Big XII members except Arizona State. Entering 2024, Arizona and Texas Tech only played once in the last 35 seasons. That was a 28-14 Arizona win in Tucson in 2019. Saturday is a chance to renew an almost 100-year old rivalry.