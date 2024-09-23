Texas Tech at Arizona will be Big XII after dark
Texas Tech at Arizona on October 5 will kick off at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time on Fox as announced on Monday. Arizona will be making its second appearance on Fox this season. Kansas State beat Arizona 31-7 on Fox on September 13. The announcers for Texas Tech at Arizona should be announced early next week.
Arizona and Texas Tech are playing for the first time since 2019. The Wildcats defeated the Red Raiders 28-14 in Tucson in 2019, Texas Tech leads the all-time series versus Arizona 26-5-2. Arizona has won two of the last three games versus Texas Tech dating back to the 1988 season.
Texas Tech needed overtime to defeat Abilene Christian in their season opener, lost at former Arizona Pac-12 rival Washington State and have defeated North Texas and Arizona State in its last two games. Big XII media picked Texas Tech ninth in the preseason poll. Arizona was picked to finish fifth.
Texas Tech at Arizona is the first Big XII home game for the Wildcats. Arizona is at Utah in their first official Big XII game this week. The Arizona at Kansas State game did not count as a Big XII game. Arizona at Kansas State was scheduled as a non-conference game before Big XII expansion.
Texas Tech will host Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big XII. Cincinnati lost 28-27 at Pittsburgh in week two. Cincinnati beat Houston 34-0 last week. Arizona does not play Cincinnati this season. Houston is at Arizona on November 15 with a 9:15 PM kickoff.
Houston is the only Arizona game past week six that has an announced kickoff time. Arizona and Houston are playing on a Friday night. That is why the kickoff time has been announced. Expect at least one more 2024 Arizona football game to get a late-night kickoff time.