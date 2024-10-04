Texas Tech at Arizona will have stark contrasts in tempo
The key for Arizona to defeat Texas Tech could be controlling the clock. Texas Tech is eighth nationally running 77.3 plays per game. Arizona is 126th with 66.0 plays per game offensively. Texas Tech is 28th averaging 32:16 time of possession per game. Arizona is 103rd averaging 27:56 time of possession.
Controlling the clock and reducing the amount of plays Texas Tech runs could be critical. Texas Tech is first in the Big XII averaging 41.6 points per game and second in total offense averaging 486.4 yards per game. Arizona is ninth in the Big XII allowing 22.5 points per game and 11th allowing 351.8 yards per game.
Expect a lot of plays on Saturday. Texas Tech is 83rd nationally allowing opponents to run 69.8 plays per game. Arizona is 103rd with opponents running 73 plays per game. Texas Tech gets to the line quickly averaging 24.2 seconds per play which is 19th nationally. Arizona is 97th at 27.9 seconds per play.
Arizona needs to prioritize the run on Saturday more than they have through its first four 2024 games. The Wildcats are 10th in the Big XII averaging 152.50 rushing yards per game. Arizona is third averaging 5.87 yards per carry. Texas Tech is 13th allowing opponents 4.34 YPC and last allowing 13 rushing TDs.
Quali Conley is eighth in Big XII averaging 80.50 rushing yards per game and Kedrick Reescano is 25th with 36.75 YPG. Reescano is second in the Big XII averaging 9.19 yards per carry and Conley is 15th at 5.85. The rushing numbers allowed by Texas Tech are a bit skewed with Washington State accounting for 301 of the 768 this season.
Brent Brennan repeatedly mentioned the importance of tempo throughout his press conference previewing Texas Tech. The best way to slow down an up-tempo offense is to possess the ball. Arizona needs to control the clock running and through the short passing game while making a few big plays to keep Texas Tech honest defensively.
Texas Tech might be the best offense Arizona has played all season. The Red Raiders are also one of the worst defenses. All signs point towards a high-scoring game. FanDuel has the over/under set at 64.5. Arizona nearly reached that number alone versus New Mexico and Texas Tech beat FCS Abilene Christian 66-21 last month.