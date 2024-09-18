The 3 Big XII teams Arizona football has never played
Cincinnati, Central Florida and West Virginia are the only teams in the Big XII that Arizona has never played before. Arizona hosts West Virginia on October 26 and plays at Central Florida on November 2. Arizona will play Cincinnati for the first time in the Queen City in 2025.
Arizona State is the only remaining team on the 2024 schedule that Arizona has a winning record against. Arizona is 51-45-1 versus Arizona State. Arizona is 34-55-6 all-time against their new Big XII rivals after the loss at Kansas State on Friday night. That doesn't include Arizona State, Colorado or Utah.
Arizona has a limited series with the other Big XII teams. BYU and Texas Tech are the only Big XII rivals Arizona has played more than 10 times. Arizona and Texas Tech were Border Conference rivals from 1932 through 1957. Arizona and BYU were in the Western Athletic Conference from 1962 through 1978.
The only meeting between Arizona and Baylor was a 20-15 win by the Bears in the 1992 John Hancock Sun Bowl. Arizona won one of its four games versus Houston and split its two meetings with TCU. The 2024 season is historic for Arizona creating several new rivalries.
Big XII Opponent
Record
Last Game
Arizona State
51-45-1
Arizona 59-23 2023
Baylor
0-1
Baylor 20-15 1992 Sun Bowl
Brigham Young
12-12-1
BYU 24-16 2021 (Las Vegas)
Central Florida
0-0
Not Available
Cincinnati
0-0
Not Available
Colorado
10-16
Arizona 34-31 2023
Houston
1-3
Houston 45-17 2023
Iowa State
4-1-1
Arizona 21-12 1968
Kansas
2-3-1
Kansas 35-13 1966
Kansas State
5-2-1
Kansas State 31-7 2024
Oklahoma State
4-5
Arizona 59-38 2012
TCU
1-1
TCU 13-10 2003
Texas Tech
5-26-2
Arizona 28-14 2019
Utah
20-26-2
Arizona 42-18 2023
West Virginia
0-0
Not Available
Arizona can surge ahead in four of their series versus Big XII opponents this season. The Wildcats can also even the series with Baylor in 2024 and Kansas in 2025. Arizona will begin conference play on September 28 at Utah. The Arizona at Kansas State game was scheduled before Arizona joined the Big XII and was not a conference game.
Arizona has won the last meeting with six of the 12 Big XII teams they have played and lost the last six. Kansas State snapped a three-game winning streak by Arizona versus Big XII opponents. Arizona will play Baylor for the first time since 1992 this season and Iowa State and Kansas for the first time in nearly 60 years in 2025.