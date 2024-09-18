Zona Zealots
Fansided

The 3 Big XII teams Arizona football has never played

Arizona has never played three Big XII teams in football before.

By Alan Rubenstein

Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan watches his team during the second quarter of the game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Friday, September 13, 2024.
Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan watches his team during the second quarter of the game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Friday, September 13, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitterreddit

Cincinnati, Central Florida and West Virginia are the only teams in the Big XII that Arizona has never played before. Arizona hosts West Virginia on October 26 and plays at Central Florida on November 2. Arizona will play Cincinnati for the first time in the Queen City in 2025.

Arizona State is the only remaining team on the 2024 schedule that Arizona has a winning record against. Arizona is 51-45-1 versus Arizona State. Arizona is 34-55-6 all-time against their new Big XII rivals after the loss at Kansas State on Friday night. That doesn't include Arizona State, Colorado or Utah.

Arizona has a limited series with the other Big XII teams. BYU and Texas Tech are the only Big XII rivals Arizona has played more than 10 times. Arizona and Texas Tech were Border Conference rivals from 1932 through 1957. Arizona and BYU were in the Western Athletic Conference from 1962 through 1978.

The only meeting between Arizona and Baylor was a 20-15 win by the Bears in the 1992 John Hancock Sun Bowl. Arizona won one of its four games versus Houston and split its two meetings with TCU. The 2024 season is historic for Arizona creating several new rivalries.

Big XII Opponent

Record

Last Game

Arizona State

51-45-1

Arizona 59-23 2023

Baylor

0-1

Baylor 20-15 1992 Sun Bowl

Brigham Young

12-12-1

BYU 24-16 2021 (Las Vegas)

Central Florida

0-0

Not Available

Cincinnati

0-0

Not Available

Colorado

10-16

Arizona 34-31 2023

Houston

1-3

Houston 45-17 2023

Iowa State

4-1-1

Arizona 21-12 1968

Kansas

2-3-1

Kansas 35-13 1966

Kansas State

5-2-1

Kansas State 31-7 2024

Oklahoma State

4-5

Arizona 59-38 2012

TCU

1-1

TCU 13-10 2003

Texas Tech

5-26-2

Arizona 28-14 2019

Utah

20-26-2

Arizona 42-18 2023

West Virginia

0-0

Not Available

Arizona can surge ahead in four of their series versus Big XII opponents this season. The Wildcats can also even the series with Baylor in 2024 and Kansas in 2025. Arizona will begin conference play on September 28 at Utah. The Arizona at Kansas State game was scheduled before Arizona joined the Big XII and was not a conference game.

Next. How many wins Arizona will finish with per ESPN FPI. How many wins Arizona will finish with per ESPN FPI. dark

Arizona has won the last meeting with six of the 12 Big XII teams they have played and lost the last six. Kansas State snapped a three-game winning streak by Arizona versus Big XII opponents. Arizona will play Baylor for the first time since 1992 this season and Iowa State and Kansas for the first time in nearly 60 years in 2025.

Home/Wildcats Football