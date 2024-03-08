The 3 worst head coaches in Arizona Basketball history
Arizona Basketball has long been blessed with a string of highly successful coaches: Lute Olson, Fred Enke, Sean Miller, and even current head man Tommy Lloyd. However, three head coaches were downright bad moves.
By Mason Duhon
1 of 4
The University of Arizona is a basketball school; that's no secret. A long line of extremely successful coaches dating back over 100 years have made it this way. It started with Pop McKale in 1914, and successors Fred Enke, Fred Snowden, Lute Olson, Sean Miller, and Tommy Lloyd have all carried his torch admirably.
That said, no program makes the perfect hire every time, and Kevin O'Neill, the long-tenured Bruce Larson, and especially the little-known Ben Lindsey were all not the right men to lead Arizona Basketball.