The 3 worst head coaches in Arizona Basketball history

3/16/78 – On their way to their second NAIA National Championship in 3yrs, @GCU_MBB needed a record 5 OTs (the longest-NAIA Tourney game ever) to get past Central (Ohio) State 88-82 in the Quarterfinal. The win was also Head Coach Ben Lindsey's 250th career victory. #LopesUp pic.twitter.com/qZgNMEOvU1