The 5 biggest NFL Draft hits from Arizona Football of the last 15 years
The last 15 years have been surprisingly solid in terms of Arizona football alum performing well in the NFL.
By Mason Duhon
Parks had a successful four-year stint at Arizona after coming to Tucson from Philadelphia. He played in all 13 games in his freshman year and did the same while getting four starts in his sophomore season, where he hauled in his first two interceptions. His junior season in 2014 was his best: he snagged two more picks, logged his first career sack, and posted 81 tackles (52 solo).
His 2015 season saw a slight downtick in production (76 total tackles, 1 FF), but it was enough of a holdover from his junior year that the Denver Broncos took a flyer on Parks in the sixth round of the 2016 draft with the 219th overall pick.
This first four-year stretch he had with the Broncos was his most successful: he played in all 16 games in each of his first three seasons and played in 14 in the fourth. He hauled in an interception in each of his first four seasons, while recovering a fumble in his rookie year, forcing a fumble in 2017, and notching a sack alongside a forced fumble in 2018. 149 of Parks' 208 career tackles and 13 of his 14 career pass breakups came during this first stint with the Broncos.
Parks was a journeyman ever since that stretch, but he still got jobs. He split his time in 2020 between the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played in six games, and the Broncos again, where he played four. He notched a sack with the Broncos and racked up 31 total tackles.
Afterward, he has stints on the Kansas City Chiefs', San Francisco 49ers', and Miami Dolphins' practice squads before playing out his final two years with the New York Jets. He played in 17 games while notching 26 tackles and a pass defended before hanging up the cleats after the 2022 season.