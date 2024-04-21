The 5 biggest NFL Draft hits from Arizona Football of the last 15 years
The last 15 years have been surprisingly solid in terms of Arizona football alum performing well in the NFL.
By Mason Duhon
Foles doesn't necessarily have the most eye-popping stats in the pros, but his performance in Super Bowl LII will go down as an all-time great underdog moment.
He's easily one of the greatest quarterbacks to suit up in the red and blue. He spent his freshman year at Michigan State before transferring to Arizona ahead of the 2008 season. He redshirted in 2008, and he started each of the next three years until 2010. He finished his career as Arizona's all-time leader in passing yards (10,011) and touchdowns (67, tied with Willie Tuitama).
This got Foles drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2012 draft with the 88th overall pick. He split time with Michael Vick in his rookie year before he saw extended time in 2013. He played in 13 games, and he had an exceptional outing against the Oakland Raiders where he tied the NFL record with seven touchdown passes in the 49-20 win. He finished the year with 2,891 yards and 27 touchdowns.
He played one more season in his first sting in Philadelphia before having an abysmal season with the Rams in 2015 where he played in 11 games and threw seven touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He was with the Chiefs as a backup in 2016 before returning to the Eagles in 2017 for his legendary stint.
He served as Carson Wentz' backup and served admirably in his stead to close out the season. He led the Eagles on a stunning march to the Super Bowl, where they took down the mighty Patriots. Foles' simple question to then-head coach Doug Pederson about whether he "want[ed] Philly Philly" was one of the best soundbites ever, and Foles was named Super Bowl MVP. He remained with the Eagles and was demoted back to backup in 2018 before becoming a free agent.
landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for one ill-fated season in 2019. He spent 2020 and 2021 in Chicago with the Bears, and he saw the last significant action of his career in 2020 where he played in 9 games and threw for 1,852 yards and 10 touchdowns. He spent the 2022 season with the Colts, and it seems like his NFL career has come to a close.