The Achilles heel(s) of Arizona Basketball heading into March Madness
With No. 9 Arizona Basketball quickly approaching the NCAA Tournament, we look at the Wildcats' biggest Achilles heel heading into March Madness.
With the madness of March is upon us, college basketball fans across the nation are gearing up for exhilarating matchups, buzzer-beaters, and Cinderella stories galore. Among the teams poised to potentially make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this year is our beloved Arizona Wildcats.
With a rather stellar but sometimes rocky regular season performance, the Wildcats boast an impressive record and have secured a No. 2 seed in the West.
And as Arizona Basketball enters the tournament with high expectations; however, like every team, they too possess an Achilles heel(s) that could potentially derail their championship aspirations.
For Arizona, the Achilles heel lies in their inconsistent perimeter defense. Throughout the season, the Wildcats have showcased dominant performances, fueled by their potent offense and stifling defense. Yet, upon closer examination, it becomes evident that their perimeter defense has been absent at times, and they struggle mightily against sharpshooting teams.
While they excel in various defensive metrics, opponents have found success from beyond the arc against the Wildcats. In games where their perimeter defense falters for the Wildcats, it often results in narrow victories or unexpected losses.
Another aspect that tends to be the Wildcats' Achilles heel is allowing too much dribble penetration. Despite a talented backcourt, the Wildcats have struggled to contain quicker or more athletic guards who penetrate the paint, collapsing the defense and leaving shooters open on the perimeter.
Additionally, Arizona struggles mightily with taking care of the basketball. Problematic for most teams that run a quicker pace and style of play, naturally, with more offensive possessions, more turnovers happen. However, Arizona often has lapses of sloppy play in which they get careless with the basketball.
If the Wildcats hope to make a deep run this March, they will need to take better care of the basketball and play smart.
Lastly, the Wildcats' Achilles heel seems to be an efficiency issue. When Caleb Love is having an off night, typically so are the rest of the Cats. If Caleb struggles, his absence only exacerbates many of Arizona's weaknesses of not having a clear No. 2 guy. Sure, Arizona has a great supporting cast of players, but the Wildcats need to be firing on all cylinders this March.
If Arizona can maintain its focus and composure, its chances of success and having a deeper run in the tournament will be greater. They must also avoid unnecessary fouls and maintain defensive intensity and focus throughout the game.
Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Arizona must best work around their vulnerabilities, otherwise, it could spell another early exit. Hopefully, the Wildcats are ready when they take on 15-seeded Long Beach State.
Think Arizona can overcome these issues? Then take advantage of FanDuel's $200 bonus to back them! Just bet $5 on 'Zona and you'll automatically receive a $200 bonus plus your usual cash payout if your wager wins. Just sign up through this exclusive link to claim your $200 before the offer expires!
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!