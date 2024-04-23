The Arizona Wildcats have never lost a game against these FBS teams
By Mason Duhon
ACC:
- Georgia Tech: 2-0
- Boston College: 1-0
Arizona played Georgia Tech in back-to-back seasons in 1994 and 1995, and the Wildcats won both to sweep the home-and-home series. The 1984 game in Athens, Georgia, ended as a 19-14 win, while the match in Tucson was a 1-point affair that ended 20-19.
Arizona's sole game against Boston College came in the 2013 Advocare V100 Bowl, where Arizona laid the wood in a 42-19 shellacking. KaDeem Carey went off for 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback B.J. Denker threw for 275 yards and Nate Phillips was on the receiving end of 193 of them.
Big Ten:
- Northwestern: 2-0
Much like it did with Georgia Tech, Arizona played Northwestern in a home-and-home and took the victory in both matchups. The first game was played in Evanston, Illinois, in 1975 and Arizona smoked Northwestern 41-6. The game in Tucson was closer, but still ended 27-15 in Arizona's favor.