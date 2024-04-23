The Arizona Wildcats have never lost a game against these FBS teams
By Mason Duhon
C-USA:
- UTSA: 3-0
Somehow, these two non-conference opponents faced off in three straight years from 2013-15, all to no avail for the Roadrunners. The 2013 game took place in Tucson, and the Wildcats ran away with it 38-13. Arizona squeaked by with a narrow 26-23 close call in 2014 before winning the third and final game in 2015 more handily, 42-32.
Mountain West:
- UNLV: 3-0
Arizona has simply always had UNLV's number. The first matchup in 2001 was played in Tucson, and the Wildcats took the 38-21 win. 12 years later, the first part of a home-and-home was played in Las Vegas, and Arizona cruised to a 58-13 win. The next season in Tucson, Arizona dropped 58 points on the Rebels' heads yet again in an identical 58-13 win.