The Arizona Wildcats have never lost a game against these FBS teams
By Mason Duhon
MAC:
- Toledo: 3-0
- Bowling Green: 1-0
- Central Michigan: 1-0
- Eastern Michigan: 1-0
Arizona's first MAC matchup was against Bowling Green in Tempe in 1987, and the Wildcats pummeled the Falcons to the tune of a 45-7 win. A season later, Arizona did even worse things to Eastern Michigan and wiped the floor with them in a 55-0 shutout in front of a Tucson crowd.
Arizona's game against Central Michigan in Tucson in 2009 wasn't quite as dominant, though it was still convincing. Although quarterback Matt Scott had a mediocre day, throwing for 202 yards and two interceptions, running back Nic Grigsby was the key to the Wildcats securing the 19-6 win.
Finally, Arizona played Toledo three times over five seasons from 2008-12. The first game was played in Tucson in 2008, and Grigsby's three-touchdown day powered Arizona to the 41-16 win. In 2010, Arizona played its first MAC road game in Toledo and only allowed the Rockets to score a safety in the 41-2 thrashing. In 2012, Arizona hosted Toledo for the final time. The Rockets put up a fight and forced overtime, but Arizona scored a touchdown to win 24-17.
Sun Belt:
- Louisiana: 1-0
- North Texas: 1-0
Arizona's only game against North Texas was a weird one. It was played in 2002 in Tucson, and despite Arizona being the better all-around program in theory, the Wildcats only managed two scores in the 14-9 win.
The game against Louisiana wasn't quite as close, but it was a barn-burner. Arizona won the 45-37 shootout in Tucson in 2011 on the back of 352 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Nick Foles, with wideout Juron Criner nothing 129 yards and two touchdowns in the effort.
Independents:
- Louisiana-Monroe: 1-0
- UAB: 1-0
Arizona's only game against UAB was back in 1997 when the Blazers came to Tucson. The Wildcats served up a convincing 24-10 win in a game that's seemingly lost to time.
When perennial FBS bottom-feeder Louisiana-Monroe came to Tucson just a year later, there was no room for doubt about which was the better team. The Wildcats poured it on in the 45-7 thrashing and sent the Warhawks packing, never to return.