The best players Arizona football will face during their 3 non-conference games
Arizona will open the season at home on August 31 versus New Mexico. Northern Arizona visits Tucson on September 7 before the Wildcats travel to Kansas State on September 13. The battle between the two Big XII Wildcats is classified as a non-conference game is an odd quirk in the schedule.
Arizona and Kansas State scheduled the game before the Tucson-based Wildcats joined the Big XII. Northern Arizona is the only one of the Wildcats' three non-conference opponents to have preseason all-conference players. Kansas State is the only one of the Arizona nonconference opponents with a player in the ESPN Top 100.
New Mexico has not won more than three games since they finished 9-4 under Bob Davie in 2016. The Lobos hired long-time BYU and Virginia coach Bronko Mendenhall to help turn their program around. Mendenhall was 99–43 in 11 years at BYU and 36-38 in six years at Virginia.
Per The College Football News, New Mexico brought in an entirely new offensive line through the transfer portal. Center Jawaun Singletary gives New Mexico a player with experience in the top current program in college football. CFN lists quarterback Devon Dampier and edge rusher Devin Brandt as New Mexico's key players.
Dampier threw for 525 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions and ran for 364 and another four scores in 2023. Brandt transferred to New Mexico from Old Dominion during the 2024 offseason. Brandt had 84 tackles with 10 tackles for loss during the last three seasons with the Monarchs.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt will face his old team in his first game for Arizona after rushing for 1,190 yards and 17 TDs with New Mexico in 2023. Andrew Henry and Arizona State transfer Javen Jacobs are the main replacements for Croskey-Merritt per CFN. Arizona was 27th nationally in 2023 allowing 118.23 rushing yards.
Offensive lineman Jonny Bottorff, linebacker Tommy Ellis and defensive back Alex McLaughlin were named preseason All-Big Sky from Northern Arizona. McLaughlin started all 11 games for NAU in 2023 after transferring from NCAA Division II Missouri Western.
McLaughlin led NAU with 71 tackles and four interceptions, tied for the team lead with six pass breakups and added 5.0 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 QB Hit. Ellis was second on NAU with 64 tackles, had 2.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1,0 interception, 1.0 PBU and one fumble recovery.
Kansas State QB Avery Johnson is ranked 93rd in the ranking by ESPN of the Top 100 2024 Players in College Football. Johnson is one spot above Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis who he will have to account for when the teams play. Johnson was MVP of the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl with 178 yards passing and a TD and 71 yards rushing and a score.
Arizona will be tested by the players mentioned above. Mendenhall is an experienced coach at the highest level of college football who will have New Mexico prepared. Ellis and McLaughlin are playmakers for NAU and Johnson is projected to have a breakout season for Kansas State in 2024.