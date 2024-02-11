The best Super Bowl performances from former Arizona Wildcats
By Mason Duhon
Football season as a whole is coming to a close, and there won't be any games in the NFL or NCAA until fall once Super Bowl LVIII is completed. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be facing off in Las Vegas, with former Arizona Football safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles suiting up as a linebacker for the 49ers.
Before the football and festivities of Super Bowl Sunday reach a boiling point, let's take a look into some of the best performances from former Wildcats who have played in the big game, listed in reverse chronological order
