The best Super Bowl performances from former Arizona Wildcats
By Mason Duhon
Gronkowski is easily the most successful Arizona Football alum in terms of his NFL career. He was a game-breaker on the field and a superstar off of it during the majority of his 12-year career under the shield from 2010-18 with the Patriots and 2020-21 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over his career, he appeared in five Super Bowls (2011, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2020) and won four rings — his 2016 season was cut short by injury and he didn't play in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.
He has the most Super Bowl rings among all former Arizona Wildcats, and the all-time Super Bowl tight end receiving yards leader played a predominant role in quite a few outings. His best showing was in Super Bowl LII in 2017 against the former Wildcat Nick Foles-led Philadelphia Eagles. In one of the better big games in recent memory, he hauled in nine receptions for 116 yards and a team-leading two touchdowns.
In Super Bowl XLIX in 2014 against the Seattle Seahawks, Growkowski posted an admirable six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. He posted a very similar six-catch line against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in 2017, but a solid chunk of his 87 yards came on a key deep shot in the fourth quarter. In the final Super Bowl of his career — Super Bowl LV in 2020 — with the Buccaneers, he once again posted six catches. Despite a middling 62 yards, he punctuated his big game career with two touchdowns.