The best Super Bowl performances from former Arizona Wildcats
By Mason Duhon
Nick Foles' 2017-18 postseason after stepping in for Carson Wentz is among the greatest one-hit-wonder stories in league history. Wentz, who was on track for an MVP campaign, tore his ACL in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams after leading the Eagles to an 11-2 record. Foles finished the game, then rattled off two consecutive wins and locked the Eagles into the No. 1 seed.
The Eagles played host to the Atlanta Falcons in the Divisional Round, and Foles led the Birds to their first playoff victory in nine years. In the NFC Championship game, the Minnesota Vikings came to town fresh off the Minneapolis Miracle against the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings didn't have any more miracles left, and Foles threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 38-7 throttling.
The former Wildcat caught lightning in a bottle in Super Bowl LII against the Patriots. Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, but none of those three were nearly as important as the touchdown pass he didn't throw. Up 15-12 with under 40 seconds to go in the first half, Foles approached the sidelines and asked then-head coach Doug Pederson a now-legendary question: "You want Philly Philly?"
"Easy, easy," Foles says as he takes a step towards center Jason Kelce. "Kill, kill," he calls as he shuffles towards the right guard. "Bling, bling!" he shouts while tapping the right tackle on the back. Kelce snaps the ball, not to Foles but to backup rookie running back Corey Clement. Clement immediately tosses the ball to a pulling Tre Burton, the third-string tight end. Meanwhile, Foles has leaked into the wide open flat in the end zone. Burton cocks his arm back and fires towards Foles, who makes the routine catch and became the first player in NFL history to both throw and catch a touchdown in the big game. The Eagles ultimately walked away with a 41-33 victory, and Foles became the first Arizona Football alum to win the prestigious Super Bowl MVP honors.