The best Super Bowl performances from former Arizona Wildcats
By Mason Duhon
The current Las Vegas Raiders head coach also played for nine years from 2001-09 between the Washington now-Commanders and New York Giants. He won a Super Bowl with the Giants in the 2007 season when they were the David to the Goliath of the 18-0 Patriots. For this postseason run, Pierce had been starting at middle linebacker for the Giants, and Super Bowl XLII was no different.
Aside from a pass interference call on Pierce in the first quarter, he played admirably. He tallied a team lead-tying 11 tackles that included him downing Randy Moss and Wes Welker, with eight of them coming solo. A helmet catch by David Tyree and a touchdown catch by Plaxico Burress sealed a 17-14 Giants win, and Pierce got to play a key role in securing the greatest upset in Super Bowl history.