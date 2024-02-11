The best Super Bowl performances from former Arizona Wildcats
By Mason Duhon
After being selected by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft, Briggs spent his entire 12-year career in the windy city. This featured a trip to the Super Bowl XLI against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in the 2006 season where Briggs started at weakside linebacker right next to middle linebacker Brian Urlacher.
Though the game is best known for Devin Hester returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Manning getting his first ring, Briggs also had an impressive day. He posted a team-leading 13 total tackles, with 11 of them solo, and a TFL in the form of downing Joseph Addai three yards behind the line of scrimmage in the second quarter. His final play of the game was a combined tackle with Urlacher on fourth down to give the Bears a final fighting chance with 1:49 left in the game.