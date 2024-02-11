The best Super Bowl performances from former Arizona Wildcats
By Mason Duhon
Brushi was the first of a line of former Wildcats to catch on with the Patriots. Bruschi appeared in five Super Bowls, which is tied for the second most among all Arizona Football alumni. Bruschi's best performance came in Super Bowl XXXIX in the 2004 season against the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished second on the team in total tackles with nine, and eight of them were solo, while also logging both a sack and an interception on Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb.
He also performed admirably in the big game in his rookie year, when a 23-year-old Bruschi logged an eye-popping two sacks in the loss against the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI in the 1996 season. Bruschi was also with the Patriots and logged three tackles and a fumble recovery when they toppled the St. Louis Rams and the "Greatest Show on Turf" in Super Bowl XXXVI in the 2001 season to win the franchise's first (of many) championships.
He logged four tackles two years later in the Super Bowl XXXVIII win in the 2003 season against the Carolina Panthers. In his final Super Bowl appearance in the 2007 season in Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants, he posted a respectable eight tackles in the loss. This game also featured Pierce on the other side for the Giants.