The best Super Bowl performances from former Arizona Wildcats
By Mason Duhon
Johnson, for those of us on the younger side, played four seasons at Arizona as an multi-purpose running back in the early 80s. His efforts got him picked early in the second round (31st overall) by the Denver Broncos in the 1985 NFL Draft. Two years after he was drafted, Johnson made his first and only appearance in the big game and he made it count.
Not only did Johnson lead the team in receiving, but he was the best pass-catcher of the whole game in Super Bowl XXI against the Giants. He logged five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown — quarterback John Elway's sole passing score of the day. Though it wasn't enough to get the win for the Broncos, who fell 39-20, Johnson still cemented a legacy among Arizona Football historians as having one of the better single-game Super Bowl performances among Wildcat Alumni.
