The five most interesting games on Arizona Football's 2024 schedule

By Mason Duhon

Arizona v Arizona State
Arizona v Arizona State / Christian Petersen/GettyImages
The Big 12 released the full schedule yesterday, and Arizona Football's schedule features quite a few interesting matchups with some fantastic narratives surrounding them. Rivalries are being revisited, revived, and kept alive, while the homecoming matchup becomes much clearer. Quite a few of these teams are on an upward trajectory and could pose to be tough matchups for the Wildcats if they don't show up prepared on game day.

These are the five most intriguing matchups on Arizona Football's 2024 schedule.

