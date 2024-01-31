The five most interesting games on Arizona Football's 2024 schedule
By Mason Duhon
1 of 6
The Big 12 released the full schedule yesterday, and Arizona Football's schedule features quite a few interesting matchups with some fantastic narratives surrounding them. Rivalries are being revisited, revived, and kept alive, while the homecoming matchup becomes much clearer. Quite a few of these teams are on an upward trajectory and could pose to be tough matchups for the Wildcats if they don't show up prepared on game day.