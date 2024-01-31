The five most interesting games on Arizona Football's 2024 schedule
By Mason Duhon
This is the game most likely to be designated the Homecoming game due to the Oct. 26 kickoff date. Homecoming is traditionally held in late-October or early-November, but the Week 10 game scheduled for Nov. 2 is a road game in Orlando. This leaves the home matchup against West Virginia as the best possible homecoming, and it also results in an exciting first-time matchup between two schools who won their bowl games in 2023.
West Virginia took down North Carolina in the 2023 Duke's Mayo Bowl to finish the season 9-4, and Arizona took down Oklahoma in the 2023 Valero Alamo Bowl to finish 10-3. The key difference is that West Virginia is coached by sixth-year man Neal Brown and has been in the Big 12 since 2012. Arizona has a brand new head coach in Brent Brennan who will be leading them into their first year in the new conference.
West Virginia is set to be a potent rushing offense, with quarterback Garrett Greene and running backs Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson Jr. all posting at least 750 rushing yards on the season. Greene rushed for 13 touchdowns, Donaldson posted 11 touchdowns, and White scored six total touchdowns. All three of them carried it at least 100 times on the season as well. This is a punch-you-in-the-mouth offense that will strain an Arizona defensive line that's looking thin at the moment and test the tenacity of linebackers Justin Flowe and Jacob Manu. Don't count out the Mountaineers on Homecoming.