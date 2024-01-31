The five most interesting games on Arizona Football's 2024 schedule
By Mason Duhon
Once again, I'd like to propose a nickname for this game: "The Space Race". UCF was a partner on the recently completed and wildly successful OSIRIS-REx project spearheaded by University of Arizona professor Dante Lauretta. This project was the first to ever collect a sample from an asteroid and cemented the two schools' reputations as high-caliber schools equipped with the resources to explore the final frontier alongside NASA.
This is the aforementioned "road game in Orlando", and poses to at least be enjoyable in the sense that it's a trip down to Florida in early November to play a team that Arizona has never taken the field against before. UCF went 6-6 in the regular season and made a bowl game (that they lost) last year, but the team should look much better in 2024. Head coach Gus Malzahn has led UCF to bowl game appearances in each of his three seasons at the helm and back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2021 and 2022.
Former Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson transferred in to take over the starting role and he's shown that he has both a solid arm and an ability to create plays with his legs. He'll have running back RJ Harvey returning after a 1,400-yard, 16 touchdown season last year and will be throwing it to Kobe Hudson, who posted 900 yards and a team-leading eight receiving touchdowns last season. This is a team that, especially by Week 10, have found a spark on offense and Arizona will need to stay on its toes heading across the country.