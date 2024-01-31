The five most interesting games on Arizona Football's 2024 schedule
By Mason Duhon
The Territorial Cup will be the biggest college football game in all of Arizona until State Farm Stadium hosts a national championship. Arizona and Arizona State, both founded in 1885, have played each other since 1899. The 2024 matchup will mark the 99th meeting in a matchup that spans over 120 years. Though Arizona has won the last two and holds the overall series edge at 51-46-1, Arizona State has won eight of the last 12 meetings and could pose to be much stiffer competition this year.
This is, and forever will be, the game. Big 12 schedule-makers made the right call by making this one of the two rivalry games to happen in the final week of the season (the other being Kansas State-Iowa State). Not even Colorado-Utah, Utah-BYU, or TCU-Baylor landed in the coveted season finale slot. Fandom aside, this is simply a great money-making move: Arizona is a team on the rise and Arizona State has long been a national brand that draws eyes. It just also happens to be of great benefit to the state of Arizona as well.
Arizona State has been reloading heavily this offseason, preparing to rally behind second-year quarterback Jaden Rashada, a former four-star recruit out of high school who flipped from Florida. Backups Drew Pyne and Jacob Conover entered the transfer portal, with Trenton Bourguet set to back him up. Running back Cam Skattebo is coming back, and they brought in Raleek Brouwn from USC. The offensive line is reloaded, and they lured Jacob Kongaika away from Arizona to play on their defensive line. Wide receiver Elijhah Badger is set to return and they added two tight ends via the transfer portal. Expect this to be a hard-fought game like it usually is, especially to conclude the season.
