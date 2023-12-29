The Graceful Transition of Arizona Football Quarterback Jayden de Laura
Jayden de Laura's Decision to Transfer
When news broke of Jayden de Laura's decision to venture into the transfer portal, the Arizona Football community wasn't shocked. He wasn't just a dedicated quarterback; he was the quarterback who helped bring back the Arizona Wildcats program to life. He was a vital element in their gameplay. But every player has a journey, and de Laura's was taking an unexpected turn.
Why the surprise, you may ask? After all, de Laura's talent on the field is undeniable, his ability to command the game and the offense is commendable. Yet, it was his decision - a bold move that signaled his desire for new experiences and opportunities to advance his career. And it was this fearless pursuit of his aspirations that earned him respect and support from his peers, his fans, and even those just getting to know his name.
As the news of de Laura's social media message resonated through the hallways of the University, Arizona Fans took to social media to express their admiration, teammates and their parents patted him on the back, and the broader Arizona community rallied behind their seasoned quarterback's decision.
Heck, it makes sense since he was no longer the No. 1 quarterback on the roster, and with more QBs coming in, surely there is a program in need of a QB who can perform day one!
Jayden helped the Arizona Football program regain a better reputation in the college football world, as he helped guide the Cats to a 5-7 record (one game shy of bowl contention), a huge improvement from their 1-11 finish in 2021.
Here are some of the accomplishments in 2022 in case you have forgotten:
- Threw for 3,685 yards (14th NCAA, third most in a single season in program history)
- Passed for 25 touchdowns (t-25th NCAA sixth-most in program history)
- Finished third in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game (307.1) and tied for third in passing touchdowns (25)
- Completed 62.5 percent of his passes (272-435, seventh-best single-season completion percentage in program history)
- Helped lead the nation’s 6th best passing attack averaging 318.4 yards per game and 20th nationally-ranked total offense (461.9)
- 25 touchdown passes and 3,685 passing yards (career highs)
- Passed for season-high 484 yards and six touchdowns against Colorado (10/1)
- Became the first Arizona QB with 400-plus passing yards in consecutive games since Matt Scott in 2012
- Six touchdown passes tied an Arizona school record, matching Tom Tunnicliffe’s six touchdown throws against Pacific on Oct. 23, 1982
- Led Arizona to a win over Arizona State in The Territorial Cup for the first time in five seasons
- Threw for more than 300 yards in six games
- Passed for 400 or more yards three times
The decision to opt for the transfer portal is never an easy one, but the way de Laura handled it and handled his backup QB Noah Fifita dominated ranked teams, Jayden is exiting with grace, humility, and deep respect from his team.
This sets him apart because you believe what he said. His actions remind us that while college football is a thrilling game of tactics and strength, it's also a journey of personal growth and decision-making. And in the end, it's these personal journeys that make the game of college football so engaging and inspiring.