The Key Observations in Arizona Football's win over New Mexico
Arizona has to get more from its Receivers (sans T-Mac)
The good news on Saturday night; Arizona's pass-catchers accounted 19 catches for 422 yards and four touchdowns. However, the bad news is that T-Mac accounted for 304 yards on 10 of those catches, and all four of the touchdowns.
That means the rest of Arizona's pass-catchers combined for a total of nine catches and 118 yards. Respectable, but overall, not good enough in my opinion if the Wildcats are to make some noise this season.
As opposing teams narrow in their focus on T-Mac, someone else will have to step up, especially as you figure opposing coverages will get tighter. Arizona doesn't have a Jacob Cowing this year to take the pressure off of T-Mac, so a few players will have to emerge. The question is who will it be?
Arizona needs to be able to establish the run sooner
Hard to nitpick too much when your offense runs for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries; however, it didn't necessarily start pretty.
Call it first-game jitters, heck, even give credit to New Mexico for putting together a great first-half game plan, but for the first 30 minutes of the game, Arizona struggled to run the ball, rushing for just 28 yards on nine carries. That is not exactly killing it, especially against a team that surrendered 162 yards rushing in the first half against Montana State the week before.