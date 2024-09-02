The Key Observations in Arizona Football's win over New Mexico
Luckily, Arizona was able to eventually wear down New Mexico's front seven and steamroll the Lobos, but being unable to establish the run early on was less than ideal, plus, seeing Rhino Tapa'atoutai go down with an injury gives me some cause for concern.
Way too many Penalties
Granted, things should be cleaned up a bit as the season progresses, plus it was the home opener so emotions were running high, but nine penalties for 100 yards is sloppy and undisciplined football.
Pass Interferences, false starts, holdings, etc. inevitably tend to happen in football games, but on Saturday against the Lobos, Arizona had two personal foul penalties and three unsportsmanlike calls totaling 65 yards.
I get emotions/competitiveness can sometimes take over, but what I saw on Saturday was not a winning brand of football. To me, I saw a team (mostly the defense) that looked unfocused, sloppy, and undisciplined. If this team has hopes/aspirations of competing for a Big XII Title, they are going to need to clean those things up quickly!
