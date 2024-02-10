The key positions Arizona Football needs to address heading into Spring
With Spring Football still weeks away until it officially starts, we take an early look at the key positions of need for Arizona Football.
It has been a busy few weeks for Arizona Football, from seeing Jedd Fisch leave for Washington, to hiring coach Brent Brennan and seeing an influx of players either leave, stay, or join the Wildcats, there has been no shortage of Arizona Football news to follow this winter.
Now add in UCLA head coach Chip Kelly announcing his departure from the Bruins to become the next offensive coordinator at Ohio State, and we only anticipate that things will continue to be a bit volatile over the next few weeks too.
Although we see the Wildcats' roster mostly being finalized as we approach Spring Football, we take a brief look at some of the key positions that Arizona will need to focus on as they enter Spring!
With that said, here is what we got!