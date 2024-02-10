The key positions Arizona Football needs to address heading into Spring
The need for more depth at cornerback goes without saying. Gone is Ephesians Prysock (Washington) and there is still a possibility that Tacario Davis could be gone as well, as he has not officially announced his intent to withdraw from the transfer portal.
Not including Davis, that just leaves Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, Emmanuel Karnley, and JUCO transfer Johno Price as the only scholarship corners currently on the roster. Technically, Treydan Stukes is listed at corner; however, he largely played the STAR position on defense last year.
From the onslaught, prospects at corner look a bit bleak for the Cats. Now, hopefully, Davis returns, and should he, he helps further solidify this position, but it is an area that coach Brennan and Co. will need to focus on, and hopefully, they can add some depth here soon!