The key positions Arizona Football needs to address heading into Spring
This is a position that is not entirely dire for the Wildcats; however, more proven depth wouldn't be a bad thing either.
Out of eligibility are former UCLA and Indiana transfers Tyler Manoa and Sio Nofoagatoto'a, as well as Colorado/Michigan transfer Taylor Upshaw.
Beyond that, Isaiah Ward and Russell Davis II have announced their transfers to Washington, meanwhile, Jacob Kongaika will transfer to ASU. So overall, the defensive line has seen a lot of turnover.
Luckily, the Wildcats return Bill Norton and Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, and they also added a slew of D1 transfers that include Tre Smith (San Jose State), Chubba Maae (UC Davis), and Kevon Darton (Syracuse). Additionally, Arizona has added JUCO transfer Cyrus Durham and 2024 commit Eduwa Okundaye; however, having another body or two would be best for the Cats.
Arizona being able to generate pressure last year helped the secondary immensely, and for a cornerback position that could be tested a bit more this year, having a formidable pass rush would be ideal. Hopefully, Arizona can continue to address this position by adding another piece or two!