The key positions Arizona Football needs to address heading into Spring
Not necessarily a huge position of need as the Wildcats return a slew of players that includes All-Pac-12 First Teamer Jacob Manu, Justin Flowe, and a handful of promising youngsters that includes: Kamuela Ka'aihue, Taye Brown, Sterling Lane II, and Leviticus Su'a.
However, if Arizona chooses to use more linebackers in some of its defensive sets next year, while talented, there are some unproven guys in this group, which is why this position could be an area.
To me, the only proven player is Manu, and after him, there is a significant drop-off in terms of production. Ideally, if Arizona can add another player after Spring or through the transfer portal, that would be best, but this will be a position to keep an eye on as we head into the Spring!
