The players Arizona Football couldn't quite land on National Signing Day
Arizona Football and Brent Brennan had a productive National Signing Day, announcing seven players who will suit up for Arizona in the fall. However, there were a few prospects that Arizona couldn't bring in, so let's see where they ended up signing.
By Mason Duhon
Local product headed to Lincoln
Wilhite has had an extremely tumultuous recruiting process that's been marred by coaching changes. The local Tucson product out of Salpointe Catholic High School was originally committed to the Wildcats under the Jedd Fisch regime. However, both he and fellow Salpointe defensive lineman Elijah Rushing both decommitted in the same week to pursue other opportunities.
Wilhite then committed to play at Washington under Kalen DeBoer, but renounced his commitment after Fisch was announced as the head coach. Arizona and Brent Brennan weren't able to convince him to come back and stay home, and Wilhite will instead be playing for Nebraska under head coach Matt Rhule.