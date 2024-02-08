The players Arizona Football couldn't quite land on National Signing Day
Arizona Football and Brent Brennan had a productive National Signing Day, announcing seven players who will suit up for Arizona in the fall. However, there were a few prospects that Arizona couldn't bring in, so let's see where they ended up signing.
By Mason Duhon
San Jose State DL decides to stay home
Toia played for Brennan and current Arizona defensive line coach Joe Seumalo for four years at San Jose State from 2020-23. In that time, he improved from being a rotational player who only saw seven games in his freshman year into a full-time fixture along the interior defensive line. He's seen improvement every single season in his games started, solo tackles, TFLs, and sacks, culminating in a career year in 2023 with 12 starts, seven TFLs, five sacks, and 37 total tackles.
He entered the transfer portal on Monday, Jan. 22, and took a visit to Arizona the next weekend. However, it appeared that he was happy with where he already called home and wanted to see how Ken Niumatalolo's staff plays out, and he withdrew his name on Sunday, Jan. 28. There will still be another transfer portal window opening up after spring practices, so the door is still cracked open ever so slightly if he decides to re-enter.