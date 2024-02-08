The players Arizona Football couldn't quite land on National Signing Day
Arizona Football and Brent Brennan had a productive National Signing Day, announcing seven players who will suit up for Arizona in the fall. However, there were a few prospects that Arizona couldn't bring in, so let's see where they ended up signing.
By Mason Duhon
Former SJSU linebacker heading to Seattle
Parham played linebacker under Brennan at San Jose State and also entered the transfer portal on Monday, Jan. 22. The thought was that Arizona would make an attempt at recruiting him, but Fisch and Washington simply moved quicker. He had an offer by the end of the day and locked in a visit date for the next weekend. He apparently liked what he saw, because Washington announced his signing on National Signing Day.
Arizona would have liked to have his services; he was a jack of all trades who can rush the passer, defend the run, and has plus coverage skills. He notched 5.5 sacks as a pass rusher, 199 total tackles and 11 TFLs in the run/short passing game, and six pass breakups and an interception in coverage over his three seasons in San Jose. The biggest reprieve is that Arizona won't have to play against him in the regular season.