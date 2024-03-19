The top players Arizona will face against No. 15 Long Beach State in March Madness
By Mason Duhon
No. 2 seed Arizona Basketball will face tough competition from an array of talented players in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The 'Cats will be playing in the Salt Lake City quadrant of the West Region in the first two rounds starting against a sneaky good Long Beach State team on Thursday, March 21.
Directly on Arizona's path to the Final Four are a trio of dangerous all-conference players who could pull off a stunner if the 'Cats aren't careful. Marcus Tsohonis, Lassina Traore, and Aboubacar Traore — no, they aren't related — each earned All-Big West honors last year and are the headliners for this scrappy Long Beach State squad.