The top players Arizona will face against No. 15 Long Beach State in March Madness
Directly on Arizona Basketball's path to the Final Four are a trio of dangerous players from Long Beach State who each earned All-Big West nods in 2023-24. Marcus Tsohonis, Lassina Traore, and Aboubacar Traore headline this scrappy Long Beach State squad.
By Mason Duhon
Tsohonis — a fifth-year senior on his third team — is having a career year in his second year with the Beach. After two years at Washington and a one-season pit stop at VCU, he earned his second consecutive All-Big West honorable mention in 2023-24 after finally catching on the year prior. He leads the team with 17.8 points per game while shooting at over 40% from the field and dishing out nearly three assists per game.
Lassina Traore is Long Beach State's version of Oumar Ballo: he's listed as a forward but holds down the post position for the Beach at an all-conference level and he averages a double-double with 12.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. He followed up an All-Big West First Team in 2022-23 with a Second Team nod last season. Lassina Traore logged 15 double-doubles this season and is coming off a career-high 25 points in the Big West Championship Game.
Aboubacar Traore plays a more traditional forward position, and he does so at a high level. He was named to the All-Big West First Team and earned the Big West Best Hustle Player award. He is a playmaker whether he's scoring or dishing the ball out: he logged 12 points, 8.3 rebounds, and an astounding 4.5 assists per game. He posted a triple-double (13 assists, 12 points, 11 rebounds) less than a week ago in the Big West Semifinals — talk about hustle.
There are two other players on Long Beach State's team who are averaging double figures as well in Jadon Jones and A.J. George. Jones is averaging 12.2 points, while George averages 10.5, and they both have over 100 rebounds on the season. If Arizona isn't firing on all cylinders, this is a dangerous team in the low seeds that could get the job done.
