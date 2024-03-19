The top players No. 2 Arizona could face in the 2024 NCAA Tournament
No. 2 Arizona Basketball's draw is largely seen as favorable with many beatable teams around the Wildcats. However, teams like Baylor's Yves Missi and Ja'Kobe Walter, Dayton's DaRon Holmes II, and UNC's RJ Davis could give Arizona a run for its money.
By Mason Duhon
No. 2 Arizona Basketball's draw is largely seen as favorable with many beatable teams around the Wildcats. No. 15 Long Beach State, No. 10 Nevada, and No. 6 Clemson may not have the same star power and depth as Arizona and could struggle.
However, teams like No. 3 Baylor and No. 7 Dayton also landed close by and could give Arizona a run for its money. A pair of first-round NBA Draft picks come June and two Naismith Trophy Semifinalists and conference players of the year are lurking around the corner, and the 'Cats will have their hands full.