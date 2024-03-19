The top players No. 2 Arizona could face in the 2024 NCAA Tournament
No. 2 Arizona Basketball's draw is largely seen as favorable with many beatable teams around the Wildcats. However, teams like Baylor's Yves Missi and Ja'Kobe Walter, Dayton's DaRon Holmes II, and UNC's RJ Davis could give Arizona a run for its money.
By Mason Duhon
Round of 32: No. 7 Dayton
Dayton (24-7, 14-4 in A-10) is a force from the No. 7 seed, and Holmes is one of the main reasons why. The Atlantic-10 co-Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year was tapped to the All-Atlantic 10 first team and is also firmly on the NBA Draft boards. Holmes has spent all three of his college years at Dayton and has gotten better every year, culminating in a highly decorated 2023-24 season.
Holmes — the Goodyear, Arizona native — Arizona's Caleb Love, and UNC's RJ Davis were all among the 10 Naismith Trophy Semifinalists and they all landed in the West Region. The A-10's leading scorer has been on a hot streak lately, logging double-doubles and scoring over 20 points in seven of his last nine games.