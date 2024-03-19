The top players No. 2 Arizona could face in the 2024 NCAA Tournament
No. 2 Arizona Basketball's draw is largely seen as favorable with many beatable teams around the Wildcats. However, teams like Baylor's Yves Missi and Ja'Kobe Walter, Dayton's DaRon Holmes II, and UNC's RJ Davis could give Arizona a run for its money.
By Mason Duhon
Sweet Sixteen: No. 3 Baylor
Walter, the 2024 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, is projected anywhere from a top-15 pick to a top-five selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, while Missi is projected to go later in the first round this year too. Walter was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman team and the All-Big 12 third team, while Missi was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman team and the All-Defensive team.
Their No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10, 11-7 in Big 12) are close to Arizona, and they have a good chance of winning the Spokane quadrant to meet Arizona in the Sweet Sixteen. Though Arizona would likely still be favored in this game, the standout freshmen would have something to say about it. Missi averages 11.1 points per game and shoots at over a 61% clip from the field. Meanwhile, Walter averages 14.4 points per game to lead the team.