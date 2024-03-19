The top players No. 2 Arizona could face in the 2024 NCAA Tournament
No. 2 Arizona Basketball's draw is largely seen as favorable with many beatable teams around the Wildcats. However, teams like Baylor's Yves Missi and Ja'Kobe Walter, Dayton's DaRon Holmes II, and UNC's RJ Davis could give Arizona a run for its money.
By Mason Duhon
Elite Eight: No. 1 North Carolina
Both Davis and No. 1 seed North Carolina (27-7, 14-1 in ACC) are easily the most intimidating matchup Arizona could draw. Though the two teams are playing on opposite sides of the regional bracket, their only potential meeting spot is in the Elite Eight. If both the 'Cats and the Tar Heels run the table and face off with a Final Four berth on the line, it could very well spell disaster for Arizona.
Davis — whose continued ascension is the whole reason UNC moved on from Love — is one of the best players in the nation. The Naismith Award Semifinalist has stacked up the accolades this season, earning ACC Player of the Year and a first-team All-ACC nod while being the frontrunner for the prestigious award. Davis' 21.4 points per game ranks 11th in the nation, and he's more than a handful for opposing defenses to reign in.
