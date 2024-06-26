Timeline of every new Arizona Football commit for the Class of 2025
By Mason Duhon
It took a while for the dominoes to fall, but new Arizona Football head coach Brent Brennan and associate head coach Alonzo Carter have been putting on a masterclass on the recruiting trail as of late.
Entering June, the Wildcats only had two players committed for the Class of 2025: tight end Kellan Ford and quarterback Robert McDaniel. Even though the early parts of June, only in-state quarterback Luke Haugo was added to the now-three-deep list of recruits for next season.
However, starting in mid-June, the recruiting staff went to work in the two closest football hotbed states. Of the 15 players now in Arizona's class, four hail from California, and six hail from Texas — comprising two-thirds of the signing class. With the newfound avalanche of recruits, we pulled together an easy timeline to follow how quickly it all played out.
Note: Star ratings and numbered grades reflect 247 Sports' rankings, as they are the only platform to have provided recruiting grades on each Arizona commit.
April:
- Kellan Ford: 3-star TE (89) from Monte Vista HS in Danville, CA; committed April 7th
May:
- Robert McDaniel: 3-star QB (88) and Elite 11 finalist from Hughson HS in Hughson, CA; decommitted from Cal on May 24th, committed to Arizona on May 26
Early June:
- Luke Haugo: 3-star QB (86) from Higley HS in Gilbert, AZ; committed June 4th
Mid-June:
- Sean "Rambo" Robinson: 3-star ATH (88) from Steele HS in Cibolo, TX; committed June 17th
- Wesley Yarbrough: 3-star RB (87) from Crosby HS in Crosby, TX; committed June 17th
- Joshua Tuchek: 3-star CB (86) from Millikan HS in Long Beach, CA; committed June 17th
- Terry Shelton: 3-star WR (87) from Ranchview HS in Carrolton, TX; committed June 18th
Late June:
June 23:
- Allen Gant: 3-star S (88) from Coronado HS in Lubbock, TX; committed June 23rd
- Dajon Hinton: 3-star CB (87) from Hamilton HS in Chandler, AZ; flipped from ASU on June 23rd
- Swayde Griffin: 3-star CB (87) from Lago Vista HS in Lago Vista, TX; flipped from Texas Tech on June 23rd
- Sione Tohi: 3-star IOL (86) from Mater Dei HS in Santa Ana, CA; committed June 23rd
June 24:
- Javian Goo: 3-star IOL (87) from Kapolei HS in Kapolei, HI; committed June 24th
- Losipini Tupou: 3-star IOL (86) from Archbishop Riordan HS in San Francisco, CA; committed June 24th
- Gianni Edwards: 3-star CB (86) from North Forney HS in Forney, TX; committed June 24th
- Kaleb Jones: 3-star DL (86) from Mountain Pointe HS in Phoenix, AZ; committed June 24th
June 26:
- Coleman Patmon: 3-star S (87) from Del Valle HS in Del Valle, TX; committed June 26th
- Mays Pese: 3-star DL (85) from Bishop Garcia HS in Santa Barbara, CA; flipped from Cal June 26th
