Zona Zealots
Timeline of every new Arizona Football commit for the Class of 2025

The new Arizona coaching staff spearheaded by head coach Brent Brennan has been putting in work in the hotbed states.

By Mason Duhon

University of Arizona Introduces Brent Brennan as Head Football Coach
University of Arizona Introduces Brent Brennan as Head Football Coach / Chris Coduto/GettyImages
It took a while for the dominoes to fall, but new Arizona Football head coach Brent Brennan and associate head coach Alonzo Carter have been putting on a masterclass on the recruiting trail as of late.

Entering June, the Wildcats only had two players committed for the Class of 2025: tight end Kellan Ford and quarterback Robert McDaniel. Even though the early parts of June, only in-state quarterback Luke Haugo was added to the now-three-deep list of recruits for next season.

However, starting in mid-June, the recruiting staff went to work in the two closest football hotbed states. Of the 15 players now in Arizona's class, four hail from California, and six hail from Texas — comprising two-thirds of the signing class. With the newfound avalanche of recruits, we pulled together an easy timeline to follow how quickly it all played out.

Note: Star ratings and numbered grades reflect 247 Sports' rankings, as they are the only platform to have provided recruiting grades on each Arizona commit.

April:

  • Kellan Ford: 3-star TE (89) from Monte Vista HS in Danville, CA; committed April 7th

May:

  • Robert McDaniel: 3-star QB (88) and Elite 11 finalist from Hughson HS in Hughson, CA; decommitted from Cal on May 24th, committed to Arizona on May 26

Early June:

  • Luke Haugo: 3-star QB (86) from Higley HS in Gilbert, AZ; committed June 4th

Mid-June:

  • Sean "Rambo" Robinson: 3-star ATH (88) from Steele HS in Cibolo, TX; committed June 17th
  • Wesley Yarbrough: 3-star RB (87) from Crosby HS in Crosby, TX; committed June 17th
  • Joshua Tuchek: 3-star CB (86) from Millikan HS in Long Beach, CA; committed June 17th
  • Terry Shelton: 3-star WR (87) from Ranchview HS in Carrolton, TX; committed June 18th

Late June:

June 23:

  • Allen Gant: 3-star S (88) from Coronado HS in Lubbock, TX; committed June 23rd
  • Dajon Hinton: 3-star CB (87) from Hamilton HS in Chandler, AZ; flipped from ASU on June 23rd
  • Swayde Griffin: 3-star CB (87) from Lago Vista HS in Lago Vista, TX; flipped from Texas Tech on June 23rd
  • Sione Tohi: 3-star IOL (86) from Mater Dei HS in Santa Ana, CA; committed June 23rd

June 24:

  • Javian Goo: 3-star IOL (87) from Kapolei HS in Kapolei, HI; committed June 24th
  • Losipini Tupou: 3-star IOL (86) from Archbishop Riordan HS in San Francisco, CA; committed June 24th
  • Gianni Edwards: 3-star CB (86) from North Forney HS in Forney, TX; committed June 24th
  • Kaleb Jones: 3-star DL (86) from Mountain Pointe HS in Phoenix, AZ; committed June 24th

June 26:

  • Coleman Patmon: 3-star S (87) from Del Valle HS in Del Valle, TX; committed June 26th
  • Mays Pese: 3-star DL (85) from Bishop Garcia HS in Santa Barbara, CA; flipped from Cal June 26th

