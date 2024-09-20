Tobe Awaka talks relationship with Jaden Bradley and what he brings to Arizona
Tobe Awaka discussed he and guard Jaden Bradley being two players from New York, their past relationship and what he brings to Arizona after transferring from Tennessee. Awaka averaged 5.1 points per game. 4.3 rebounds and shot 59.1 percent from the floor with Tennessee in 2023-24.
Expect a significant increase in minutes and numbers for Awaka with Arizona. Awaka expects to play power forward and center for Arizona. Expect Awaka to backup Oakland transfer Trey Townsend at power forward and Motiejus Krivas at center. Awaka brings needed toughness to Arizona entering the Big XII.
Arizona finished third nationally in rebounding margin last season, but lost starting center Oumar Ballo who transferred to Indiana and power forward Keshad Johnson who is now with the Miami Heat in the NBA. Awaka and Townsend are key additions for Arizona in the front court in 2024-25.
The focus for Arizona will primarily be in the backcourt with Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love and Bradley and sophomore K.J. Lewis returning. Love led Arizona in scoring last season with 18.0 points per game and was third on the Wildcats contributing 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
"JB had played on Chris Paul's AAU team CP3 so I I remember playing against him in high school.I was on New York lightning he was on CP3. So I sort of heard about him knew knew knew his game. But the fact that you know two New York guys are here I think is pretty cool."- Tobe Awaka
The New York toughness of Awaka and Bradley should help Arizona in the Big XII and NCAA Tournament. Houston particularly is notorious for their toughness. That was part of the reason the Cougars eliminated Arizona in the 2021 Midwest Regional Semifinal.
"Tough gritty hard nose. Pride myself on rebounding the basketball, playing defense. Sort of doing all the little things to help my team win. Obviously scoring. I'm trying to improve in being more comfortable making playmaking decisions things of that nature. Being tough on the glass, playing defense you know those are all really important things to win in this league."- Tobe Awaka
Awaka proved he can be an efficient scorer with a season-high 18 points on six of eight from the floor, and six of seven from the free throw line in a 72-67 Tennessee win at Missouri last season. Awaka also had 10 rebounds versus Missouri as he played 22 minutes which was the third most for him last season.
At 6'8 and 250 pounds, Awaka provides Arizona with excellent size for a college power forward, but is undersized to play extended minutes at center. Arizona returns sophomore Henri Veesaar who redshirted last season and freshmen Carter Bryant and Emmanuel Stephen to give the Wildcats depth in the post.
Expect Bryant to be in the rotation this season. Bryant was the 28th prospect, fifth small forward and second-best player in California in the 2024 class. With a seven-foot wingspan expect Bryant to play bigger than him being 6'8. Bryant should continue to develop throughout the season.
Awaka was the 131st ranked 2024 transfer and 21st center. With Krivas projected to receive most of the minutes at center, Awaka will be valuable being able to play both post positions. Arizona enters the 2024-25 season with nearly an entirely new frontcourt. Krivas received limited mintues in 2023-24.
How well Awaka and Krivas adjust to increased minutes and Townsend performs moving up to a major conference will have a significant impact on how the season Arizona has in 2024-25. Jeff Borzello of ESPN ranks Arizona ninth in his most recent Way Too Early Top 25 posted earlier this month.