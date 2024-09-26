Tommy Lloyd discusses importance of returning experienced players
The return of guards Jaden Bradley, K.J. Lewis and Caleb Love is important to the continuity of the Arizona basketball program per head coach Tommy Lloyd. Reporters met with Lloyd on Wednesday to preview the 2024-25 season. Bradley, Lewis and Love will form the foundation of the 2024-25 Arizona team.
Love was the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2023-24 after transferring from North Carolina. Bradley and Lewis will be starters in 2024-25 after being valuable players off the bench in 2023-24. Love averaged 18.0 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season.
Bradley improved significantly in the NCAA Tournament. For the entire season, Bradley averaged 7.0 PPG, 2.4 RPG and 2.0 APG during the regular season. Bradley averaged 12.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, two steals, two blocks, shot 41.7 percent from the floor and made four of eight three-point attempts in three NCAA Tournament games.
Lewis averaged 6.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG and 1.9 for the entire 2023-24 season. Lewis averaged 13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals per 40 minutes played in 2023-24. Entering the 2024-25 season as a starter, Lewis should significantly increase his production.
"Returning experienced players is important and I would equate to having three guards in their second year in the program it's equivalent to maybe...five or 10 years ago having...three upperclassmen at those guard spots that are juniors and seniors...The continuity you feel comfortable with and...hopefully they're able to kind of take the next steps within the program just because of their...experience."- Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd
Love is entering his fifth college season after spending his first three years at North Carolina, Bradley in his third after transferring from Alabama in 2023 and Lewis his second. Campbell transfer Anthony Dell'Orso provides Arizona with a valuable wing off the bench.
Bradley, Dell'Orso, Lewis and Love with receive the vast majority of minutes for Arizona in the backcourt in 2024-25. Expect Lloyd to play three perimeter players and two inside with the majority of his lineups. Dell'Orso gives Arizona excellent size on the wing at 6'6.
Arizona is entering a new era in the Big XII. The competition will be far greater. The Big XII has far more depth than the Pac-12 did. Arizona will be challenged far more frequently in the Big XII than they were in the Pac-12. Canisius comes to McKale Center to begin the regular season on November 4.