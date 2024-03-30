Tommy Lloyd's impressive start with Arizona Basketball outshines Olson and Miller
This might not be the article die-hard "expert" fans would want to read, but looking back at the last 41 years, you might be surprised how well Tommy Lloyd has done so far with Arizona Basketball.
Over the past four decades (41 years), the University of Arizona Men's Basketball program has witnessed the leadership of three dominant coaches who have left an indelible impact on the program. Each coach brought their unique style and achieved notable success during their first three seasons in the Pac-10/12 era. Let's delve into the contributions and accolades of Tommy Lloyd, Sean Miller, and the legendary Lute Olson.