Tommy Lloyd's impressive start with Arizona Basketball outshines Olson and Miller
This might not be the article die-hard "expert" fans would want to read, but looking back at the last 41 years, you might be surprised how well Tommy Lloyd has done so far with Arizona Basketball.
Where Arizona is now and where they could be
The Arizona Wildcats' 2024 season displayed inconsistent performances, despite finishing with an impressive overall record of 27-8 and securing the Pac-12 regular-season champion title. The team had moments of brilliance, where baskets seemed effortless, resulting in decisive victories. However, when their shots failed to find the mark, the Wildcats struggled to secure victories. This inconsistency may have been a contributing factor in their loss to the Clemson Tigers in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Following the defeat, some fans directed criticism towards Lloyd, questioning his ability to make in-game adjustments. However, it is important to recognize that the players themselves defended Lloyd and accepted accountability for the team's performance. It is unfair to place the blame solely on the coach when other factors, such as poor shooting from beyond the arc (4- 25 on 3-point shots against Clemson), played a significant role in the outcome.
The loss to Clemson stings even more when considering the missed opportunity to face Alabama, who emerged victorious against the No. 1-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. Arizona had already faced Alabama earlier in the season, making it a compelling matchup that could have propelled them into the Final Four.
Looking back at the last four decades of Arizona Men's Basketball, it is evident that each coach has made a lasting impact on the program. Lloyd, Miller, and Olson have left their mark through impressive records, conference titles, deep tournament runs, and developing a winning culture. Ultimately, the journey of a team is filled with highs and lows, and it is crucial to remember the collective efforts that contribute to both success and setbacks.
Lloyd has been able to continue the legacy of Arizona Basketball and his first three seasons in comparison to Miller and Olson should show what fans have to look forward to. An NCAA Tournament Championship seems to be in the cards for Arizona fans.
