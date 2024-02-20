Tommy Lloyd to sign Extension with Arizona Basketball through 2028-29
Amid a tremendous start to his head coaching career, Tommy Lloyd has agreed to sign an extension with Arizona Basketball through 2028-29.
The future of Arizona Basketball is in good hands! Now in year three of the Tommy Lloyd era in Tucson, the Wildcats are 81–16 (43–11) in that span with a regular season Pac-12 Championship, two Pac-12 Tournament Championships, and two NCAA Tournament appearances.
There have not been many coaches that have had a better start to their head coaching career than Coach Lloyd, and naturally, Arizona Basketball has decided to secure its immediate future.
Making news on Monday afternoon, on the heels of announcing a new athletic director, and checking in at No. 4 in the latest AP Poll, the University of Arizona has announced a contract extension with Coach Lloyd.
Securing its future, Arizona Basketball should remain in good hands with head coach Tommy Lloyd leading the way!
In the ever-changing world of college athletics, having continuity and stability is a big deal, and after the tumultuous month that Arizona Athletics had in January, extending coach Lloyd is a big deal.
Granted, the extension is pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents; however, I don't see any objections here as this extension is purely donor-funded.
Lloyd is 81-16 in two-plus seasons at Arizona and is slated to earn $5.25 million in 2024-25, with his total compensation rising to $6 million in 2028-29. Coach Lloyd is currently making $3.7 million this season.
Following the announcement of his signing, University President Dr. Robert Robbins had this to say:
"Tommy has proven to be a championship coach, an exceptional leader, and recruiter, and has reinvigorated Wildcat pride by transforming the University of Arizona men’s basketball program back into one of the top programs in the nation. We are thrilled that he will remain a Wildcat for years to come. Thanks to the generosity of many in our community who love and support this university and are invested in its future, donor funds have been secured to cover the full cost increase of the extension"- Dr. Robert Robbins
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!