Top 5 Big 12 wide receivers: Arizona Football's Tetairoa McMillan a cut above the rest
By Mason Duhon
Hudson, who transferred to UCF from Auburn ahead of the 2022 season, has been patiently waiting his turn behind current New England Patriot Javon Baker. Despite this, he managed to log exactly 900 yards and eight touchdowns on just 44 catches in 2023. For context, this was the sixth-most yards in the conference while ranking 20th in receptions.
The 6-foot-1 senior will be entering his fifth season and have the chance to be the feature receiving option for the first time in his collegiate career. He earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention despite competing with the conference's leading receiver last year, and he's been vocal about wanting to step up in his final year with the Knights. He has the potential to go for over 1,100 yards if he settles in well with Arkansas transfer quarterback K.J. Jefferson.