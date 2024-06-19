Top 5 Big 12 wide receivers: Arizona Football's Tetairoa McMillan a cut above the rest
By Mason Duhon
When talking about 5-foot-8 wide receivers from Oklahoma State, Tyreek Hill is usually the first image that comes to mind. The former Cowboy has blossomed in the NFL, and Brennan Presley is following in those footsteps. He's entering his fifth season after handily leading the Big 12 in receptions — Oklahoma's Drake Stoops was second and had 17 fewer — and being the only pass catcher in the conference to snag more than 100 catches.
The shifty wide receiver/kick returner has gotten better every year over his four seasons in Stillwater, and he came within spitting distance of 1,000 receiving yards last year. Presley logged 101 catches for 991 yards and six touchdowns while also carrying the ball 11 times for 41 yards and two touchdowns — career-highs across the board. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, and he'll be looking to cap off his collegiate career with a bang.