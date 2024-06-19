Top 5 Big 12 wide receivers: Arizona Football's Tetairoa McMillan a cut above the rest
By Mason Duhon
Higgins exploded onto the scene in his first year with Iowa State after transferring in from Eastern Kentucky, and he's poised for a stellar 2024-25 season with a second offseason of building chemistry with Becht. He finished the season fourth in the conference with 983 yards and 6 touchdowns on 53 catches, which is good for 18.5 yards per catch.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Higgins has a phenomenal physical profile and stole the WR1 spot out from under Noel by the end of the season. He exploded onto the scene against Cincinnati for 172 yards on six catches, and he saved his best for the Liberty Bowl against Memphis where he torched the Tigers to the tune of nine catches for 214 yards and a touchdown. He'll be a wrecking ball for the Cyclones in his second year in Ames.